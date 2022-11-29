2 Dayton nonprofits awarded Rite Aid Healthy Futures grant

Two Dayton nonprofits were among more than 20 Ohio organizations that received a $10,000 grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures.
For the Love of Children and Girls on the Run Dayton were included in the 26 nonprofits who were awarded grants aimed at addressing health and mental health needs.
“Part of the Empowering Children signature initiative for Rite Aid Healthy Futures, this year’s neighborhood grants come at time when the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and historic inflation have placed community charities in precarious positions,” a release from Rite Aid Healthy Futures said. “The funding will help nonprofits fulfill their missions and deliver important services during this tenuous time.”
Education, mental and emotional wellness, crisis prevention and awareness, disease and disability management are some of the health and mental health that will be addressed through the grant usage by Rite Aid for over 400 organizations nationwide.
Homeless shelters, foster care organizations, food banks, child abuse prevention centers, therapeutic care facilities for chronically ill children and more are some of the examples of the nonprofit organizations receiving the funds.
“During these extraordinary times, we continue to see the harsh realities of inequities and health disparities affecting children through hunger, homelessness, poverty and a growing mental health crisis,” Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures, said. “We offer our deepest gratitude to those dedicated organizations, staff and volunteers that wake up each day to make their neighborhoods even stronger, as well as those Rite Aid customers who support their incredible work.”
All supported organizations serve diverse and low-income communities, aligning with the overall goal of Rite Aid Healthy Futures to address racial inequities and health disparities, Rite Aid Healthy Futures said.
The following nonprofits that received the grants are:
- Achievement Center for Children, Highland Hills
- Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio, Wooster
- America Scores Cleveland, Cleveland
- ArtSparks, Cuyahoga Falls
- Big Brothers & Big Sisters of East Central Ohio, Columbus
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville, Zanesville
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, Lorain
- Children’s Rights Collaborative of Northwest Ohio, Toledo
- Cleveland Society for the Blind, Cleveland
- Connecting Kids to Meals, Toledo
- Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, Sylvania
- Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, Boardman
- Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center, Toledo
- For Love of Children, Dayton
- Girls on the Run of Dayton, Dayton
- Girls on the Run of Stark County
- Icons, Cleveland
- Inspiring Minds, Warren
- Marion Christian Center, Marion
- Noah’s Hope Child Advocacy Center of Tuscarawas County, New Philadelphia
- Project MKC, Youngstown
- Providence Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Morral
- Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Mansfield
- The Brightside Project, Salem
- The Littlest Heroes, Solon
- Youth Challenge, Westlake
“Change can drive change,” DeCamara said. “Thanks to generous Rite Aid customers, more than 400 grassroots nonprofits can continue their important work, all while restoring hope, resiliency and self-esteem in children. When kids are healthy, they can unlock their potential, dream big and create their own bright future.”
About the Author