2 Dayton nonprofits awarded Rite Aid Healthy Futures grant

“During these extraordinary times, we continue to see the harsh realities of inequities and health disparities affecting children through hunger, homelessness, poverty and a growing mental health crisis,” Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures, said. “We offer our deepest gratitude to those dedicated organizations, staff and volunteers that wake up each day to make their neighborhoods even stronger, as well as those Rite Aid customers who support their incredible work.”

All supported organizations serve diverse and low-income communities, aligning with the overall goal of Rite Aid Healthy Futures to address racial inequities and health disparities, Rite Aid Healthy Futures said.

The following nonprofits that received the grants are:

Achievement Center for Children, Highland Hills

Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio, Wooster

America Scores Cleveland, Cleveland

ArtSparks, Cuyahoga Falls

Big Brothers & Big Sisters of East Central Ohio, Columbus

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville, Zanesville

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, Lorain

Children’s Rights Collaborative of Northwest Ohio, Toledo

Cleveland Society for the Blind, Cleveland

Connecting Kids to Meals, Toledo

Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, Sylvania

Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, Boardman

Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center, Toledo

For Love of Children, Dayton

Girls on the Run of Dayton, Dayton

Girls on the Run of Stark County

Icons, Cleveland

Inspiring Minds, Warren

Marion Christian Center, Marion

Noah’s Hope Child Advocacy Center of Tuscarawas County, New Philadelphia

Project MKC, Youngstown

Providence Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Morral

Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Mansfield

The Brightside Project, Salem

The Littlest Heroes, Solon

Youth Challenge, Westlake

“Change can drive change,” DeCamara said. “Thanks to generous Rite Aid customers, more than 400 grassroots nonprofits can continue their important work, all while restoring hope, resiliency and self-esteem in children. When kids are healthy, they can unlock their potential, dream big and create their own bright future.”