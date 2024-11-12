Dayton police seek 2 suspects after man, woman killed during argument

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman shot in an apartment, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released.

“We are looking for two suspects at this time,” Johns said. “… There was some sort of disagreement between the parties that lived there and these two assailants at which time the suspects pulled out firearms and proceeded to open fire on the occupants inside the apartment.”

He declined to identify the suspects but said their names may be released if investigators cannot find them.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunfire next door and said shots came through the walls, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The caller reported hearing about five or six shots and said no one was injured at that residence, but didn’t know whether anyone else was injured.