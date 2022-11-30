Cash blowing around I-71 Tuesday causes deputies to close highway in Warren County

“I attempted to yell at people to get off the highway. Several other vehicles began stopping on the highway and the drivers were collecting the money and fleeing the scene,” the report said.

Police collected the money after shutting down the southbound lanes on I-71 and it was later transported to South Lebanon post.

The total amount of money involved and the source of the money are unknown at the moment.

The money was secured in evidence bags, sealed and placed in evidence lockers at the main sheriff office under the watch of Sgt. Roy McGill, the incident report said.

No injuries or crashes were reported.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.