Cash blowing around I-71 Tuesday causes deputies to close highway in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office collected three grocery bags of money after a deputy found cash blowing around Interstate 71 South Tuesday afternoon.
It’s not clear the total dollar amount deputies collected, but they filled three plastic grocery bags with $1, $5 and $10 bills, according to an incident report the sheriff’s office.
A deputy came upon the scene around 3:36 p.m. near the I-71 South mile marker 28 in the South Lebanon area.
“I observed several vehicles on each side of the highway southbound,” a deputy wrote in the incident report. “I observed several people running onto the highway. There was some type of paper blowing all over the southbound lanes. When I was able to flip around to the southbound lanes, I noticed it was money blowing on the highway. ”
Warren County Sheriff’s Office attempted to shut down lanes and call for additional crews.
“I attempted to yell at people to get off the highway. Several other vehicles began stopping on the highway and the drivers were collecting the money and fleeing the scene,” the report said.
Police collected the money after shutting down the southbound lanes on I-71 and it was later transported to South Lebanon post.
The total amount of money involved and the source of the money are unknown at the moment.
The money was secured in evidence bags, sealed and placed in evidence lockers at the main sheriff office under the watch of Sgt. Roy McGill, the incident report said.
No injuries or crashes were reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
About the Author