2 injured after crash that left pickup on side in Jefferson Twp

Preliminary investigation found that a 59-year-old man was driving northbound on state Route 4 in a green Ford F-150 with a small trailer, the turned left at Manning Road, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

When the truck turned, the sheriff’s office said that it failed to yield right of way to a red Ford Mustang, driven by a 39-year-old man, driving southbound on Route 4.

After the crash, the pickup truck rolled onto its driver’s side, trapping the driver inside until he was extricated by emergency crews. The Mustang “rotated slightly” before coming to a stop, the release said.

Both drivers were taken to Kettering Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were joined on scene by the Miami Valley Fire Department, Germantown Fire Department, Moraine Fire Department and Jefferson Twp. Fire Department.

The pickup truck driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office Traffic Services Unit.