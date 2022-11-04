2 killed, Dayton man injured in Clinton County crash

Two people were killed and a Dayton man was injured after a crash Wednesday on U.S. 68 in Clinton County.
Eric Ford, 32, and Robert Graves, 51, both of Sabina, both died following the crash.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 4:14 p.m. Ford was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer southbound on U.S. 68 in Union Township north of Wilmington with Graves in the passenger seat.
The highway patrol said that after the SUV passed Center Road, it went left of the center line, crashing head-on into an oncoming 2017 Freightliner semi truck driven by Dustin Morrison, 29, of Dayton.
Both vehicles went off the east side of the road, where the semi hit a utility pole and jackknifed, OSHP said.
Ford and Graves were pronounced dead at the scene. Medics took Morrison to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, but he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.
The highway patrol said it was assisted at the scene by Wilmington Fire and EMS, Port William Fire and EMS, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
