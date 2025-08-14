2 killed in separate shootings in Dayton Wednesday

When officers arrived they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“A possible suspect was located and interviewed by detectives,” Sheldon said. “Multiple items of evidentiary value were recovered including multiple handguns and multiple casings.”

About five hours later, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a second shooting reported in the 3400 block of Valerie Arms Drive.

Officers found a 23-year-old victim. He was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries, Sheldon said.