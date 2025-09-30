2 million military members remain on duty during shutdowns

Explore Thousands of area workers face uncertainty as government nears shutdown deadline

Military personnel on active duty, including reserve component personnel on federal active duty, will continue to carry out assigned duties, the planning document says.

The DOD employs 741,477 civilians, according to the contingency plan. Of those, about 182,700 are funded through resources other than annual appropriations.

The plan states that 223,889 civilian employees are needed to protect life and property.

Contractors performing under a contract or contract option that was awarded before the expiration of appropriations may continue to provide contract services, the document says.

The DOD may continue to enter into new contracts, or place task orders under existing contracts, for supplies and services needed for activities excepted from any shutdown “even though there are no available appropriations,” the document says.

The department’s highest priorities include “critical munitions” depot maintenance, and the Golden Dome missile defense system, priorities likely relevant for personnel tied to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Dayton-area.

“Command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities required to support national or military requirements” are also excepted from a shutdown.

Wright-Patterson is home to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, and the National Space Intelligence Center.

Other national priorities include Middle East operations and the building of ships, the planning document says.

Meanwhile, as the federal government lumbers toward yet another possible funding lapse and shutdown, Dayton’s congressman has reintroduced a bill that he hopes would hold these situations off.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, with New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler, reintroduced the “It’s About Time Act,” legislation that would shift the federal government’s funding schedule to align with the calendar year.

“With the threat of a government shutdown once again, Congress should modify the funding schedule of the federal government which repeatedly puts the operations of the federal government and our national security at risk,” Turner said in a statement. “The current government funding scheme, if not fulfilled, would shut down operations of all non-essential government employees, which puts our security and services all Americans use at risk. Changing the fiscal calendar to align with the calendar year would allow Congress more time to ensure all government funding continues uninterrupted with the proper funding amounts.”

Before 1842, there was no distinction between the calendar year and the federal funding fiscal year.