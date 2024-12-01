2 new major business developments coming to Beavercreek

The developer, named as Yolo Development 1 LLC in public documents, has the same address as Synergy Building Systems in Beavercreek.

The second, larger development is proposed by Woodard Development of Dayton and would include construction of two office buildings — one three stories and the other two stories — at Mission Point, located along Colonel Glenn Highway and just west of I-675.

The buildings would cover a combined 137,500 square feet: Woodard’s three-story building would cover more than 82,000 square feet while the two-story structure would have 55,000 square feet, with 387 off-street parking spaces, according to city documents.

The project was originally proposed and approved in 2021 but did not get constructed, developer Jason Woodard told city council. In September 2021, JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program grant for the Mission Point project.

Mission Point is already home to ARCTOS Technology Solutions.

“We’re back again to give it another go, and hope that we’ll get it done this time,” he said.

The first building at Mission Point, a three-story, 94,000-square-foot office space, was first approved and built in 2008. In the years since, two different site plans have been greenlit by the city, but neither were built and development at Mission Point stalled, according to city documents.

However, an ongoing effort by the Department of Defense to relocate defense contractors “outside the fence” of military bases has generated renewed interest in defense contractor interest at Mission Point and other Beavercreek locations near Wright-Patterson, city documents say.