2 plead guilty in deadly hit-and-run in Riverside; Trial continued for 3rd suspect

19 minutes ago
Two men who reportedly hit and killed a man with a vehicle after robbing him in Riverside two years ago pleaded guilty ahead of their trial.

What did they plead to?

• Eric Caldwell, 24, and John Disney, 36, pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

• In both cases three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

Eric Caldwell, left, John Disney, center, and Ryan Wilson, right. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Who else was involved?

• A third defendant, 41-year-old Ryan Wilson, was also indicted in the death of 58-year-old David Mills.

• Wilson is facing three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery, according to court records.

• Wilson, Caldwell and Disney were previously scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday.

What are they accused of?

• The trio robbed Mills on Oct. 4, 2023, and then ran over him with a vehicle outside the Poker Hub at 5520 Burkhardt Road, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Mills reportedly suffered a head injury. He died at Miami Valley Hospital on Oct. 9, 2023, according to Riverside police.

• A caller told 911 dispatchers a couple was outside fighting when at least two people in a vehicle ran over a man, according to Huber Heights Communications Center records.

• The caller said the man was on the ground and barely moving.

What happens next?

• As part of a plea deal, Caldwell and Disney will be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison, according to court records.

• Their sentencing dates have not been set as of Tuesday.

• Wilson’s trial was rescheduled for Feb. 9.

