2 plead guilty in deadly hit-and-run in Riverside; Trial continued for 3rd suspect

• Eric Caldwell, 24, and John Disney, 36, pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. • In both cases three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

Who else was involved?

• A third defendant, 41-year-old Ryan Wilson, was also indicted in the death of 58-year-old David Mills.

• Wilson is facing three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery, according to court records.

• Wilson, Caldwell and Disney were previously scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday.

What are they accused of?

• The trio robbed Mills on Oct. 4, 2023, and then ran over him with a vehicle outside the Poker Hub at 5520 Burkhardt Road, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Mills reportedly suffered a head injury. He died at Miami Valley Hospital on Oct. 9, 2023, according to Riverside police.

• A caller told 911 dispatchers a couple was outside fighting when at least two people in a vehicle ran over a man, according to Huber Heights Communications Center records.

• The caller said the man was on the ground and barely moving.

What happens next?

• As part of a plea deal, Caldwell and Disney will be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison, according to court records.

• Their sentencing dates have not been set as of Tuesday.

• Wilson’s trial was rescheduled for Feb. 9.