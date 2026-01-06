2 sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting woman in Dayton after leaving bar

• Sentencing: Judge Mary E. Montgomery sentenced TJ D. Sullivan, 25, and David L. Black III, 27, to one year in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

They’ll be on post-release control for five years after they’re released.

• Sex offender: Black and Sullivan were designated Tier I sex offenders. They will be required to register their address every year for 15 years.

What were they convicted of?

• Guilty plea: On Dec. 30, Black and Sullivan pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition.

• Dismissed: They were initially indicted on one count of rape, which was dismissed.

The rape charge was a first-degree felony, and the gross sexual imposition conviction is a third-degree felony.

What were they accused of?

• Sexual assault: On Feb. 28, a woman was sexually assaulted after leaving the Palms Lounge & Grill in Trotwood.

She got into a vehicle with Black and Sullivan, who picked up another man before driving to a neighborhood in Dayton, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The woman was reportedly bent over the center console and sexually assaulted by the three men.

She bit the third man during the assault and he struck her in the face, causing her to bleed, according to court records.

The woman was forced out of the vehicle and left in Dayton. She called a friend who took her to the hospital.

As of Tuesday, a third suspect had not been charged in the case.