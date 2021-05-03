X

2 seriously injured after driver swerves to avoid car, hits pole

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Two people were seriously injured Monday afternoon when a driver swerved to avoid striking a car and crashed into a pole.

Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to North Dixie Drive near Titus Avenue in Harrison Twp., according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A black 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 28-year-old man, was headed north on North Dixie Drive and started to go into a parking lot but stopped because of an oncoming car, a green 1999 Buick LeSabre driven by a 24-year-old man, the release stated.

The driver of the Buick swerved to the right to avoid striking the Chevy, went off the side of the road and struck a pole.

The driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office traffic services unit.

