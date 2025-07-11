2 sobriety checkpoints to take place in Huber Heights tonight

Two OVI checkpoints are scheduled to take place tonight in Huber Heights.
The checkpoints will be between 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. near 5144 Old Troy Pike and 6620 Brandt Pike.
The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County is operating the checkpoints.
Huber Heights police, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and task force officers will handle roadside checks of drivers for impairment.
There will also be enhanced patrols during the weekend to help remove impaired drivers from the roads.
