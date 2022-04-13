2 taken to hospital, 1 ejected from truck in Beavercreek Twp. crash

Two people were transported to the hospital, including a man who was ejected from a truck, following a crash on U.S. 35 in Beavercreek Twp. late Tuesday night.
The crash was reported at the Trebein Road intersection around 11:26 p.m.
A tractor-trailer driven by a 34-year-old from Minnesota was traveling west on U.S. 35 when the driver failed to yield at the Trebein Road intersection, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer hit a 2005 Dodge Ram being driven by a 22-year-old man from Fairborn.
The driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.
Crews transported the driver of the tractor-trailer to Soin Medical Center.
Additional information regarding injuries have not been released.
U.S. 35 west was closed until 5:02 a.m. Wednesday as crews investigated the crash and worked to clear the scene.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department assisted troopers at the crash.
