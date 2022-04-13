Beavercreek moves to ban electric scooters

The ban on “shared mobility devices” had its first reading Monday, and would prohibit the service from being provided anywhere in the city. Shared mobility systems, which make e-scooters or bikes available for short-term rentals, have grown popular in urban areas in recent years.

The ban targets “dockless” vehicles, both powered and unpowered scooters and bicycles, in which the supplier typically picks up the scooter from wherever it is left. The scooters are “frequently abandoned by users in streets, sidewalks, and other public places, creating visual clutter and serious safety concerns,” city documents say.