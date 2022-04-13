dayton-daily-news logo
Beavercreek moves to ban electric scooters

Shared mobility devices are regulated in some cities, including Dayton (above), while others, including Oakwood, have banned them. FILE

Shared mobility devices are regulated in some cities, including Dayton (above), while others, including Oakwood, have banned them. FILE

City cites safety issues, “visual clutter” of the vehicles as reasons for ban.

The city of Beavercreek is moving to permanently ban dockless electric scooters, bicycles, and other shared transport vehicles, following the example of some other cities in the Miami Valley.

The ban on “shared mobility devices” had its first reading Monday, and would prohibit the service from being provided anywhere in the city. Shared mobility systems, which make e-scooters or bikes available for short-term rentals, have grown popular in urban areas in recent years.

The ban targets “dockless” vehicles, both powered and unpowered scooters and bicycles, in which the supplier typically picks up the scooter from wherever it is left. The scooters are “frequently abandoned by users in streets, sidewalks, and other public places, creating visual clutter and serious safety concerns,” city documents say.

Beavercreek also does not have a continuous sidewalk system or traditional downtown, which further heightens the city’s safety concerns. City council has not yet held a formal vote.

“This did start originally with the traditional idea of the scooters, but in looking at the issue, we thought it appropriate to also address the electric bike or e-bikes, and non-powered bikes also, because in theory, they can all fit the same business model,” law director Stephen McHugh told council Monday.

Violators would be considered a “public nuisance” and charged with a misdemeanor, records show.

Several local cities currently ban shared mobility vehicles, including Centerville and Oakwood. Others, including Dayton, Kettering and Columbus, regulate their use.

The ban does not affect bicycle rentals in which the vehicle must be returned to a staffed location.

