2 taken to hospital after ATV hit Dayton police cruiser

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after an ATV hit a Dayton police cruiser.

Dayton Fire Department medics transported a 19-year-old woman with suspected serious injuries and a 21-year-old man with suspected minor injuries to Miami Valley Hospital, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Around 3:23 a.m., the man was driving a Yamaha ATV south on Germantown Street when the ATV crossed the center line near South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street and hit a Dayton police cruiser heading in the opposite direction.

The 19-year-old was a passenger on the ATV.

The man was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control, according the crash report.

There were two people in the police cruiser at the time of the crash. Neither reported injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

