At least 3 injured after 3 shootings reported in 8 hours in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating after at least three people were injured in three shootings reported within eight hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday police were called to the intersection of Pruden Avenue and North Irwin Street after a 911 caller said there was a woman covered in blood, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The caller told dispatch the woman came from behind Arlo Steel.

The woman was conscious and breathing. Medics transported her to Miami Valley Hospital.

Approximately three hours later, crews responded to a shooting reported in the 3500 block of Stanford Place.

A person told 911 dispatchers someone was shot at the corner of Layton Drive and Stanford Place, according to dispatch records. A second caller said there was a man who may have been shot in the chest.

Later, a woman called dispatch and said she was present for the shooting.

She said the man had been acting angry and reached for a gun, according to dispatch records. She also tried to grab the gun and it went off, shooting the man, she said.

A woman was arrested and the man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to dispatch records.

The third shooting took place just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on West Third Street.

A 911 caller said he was behind Roosevelt Elementary School with his cousin, who had been shot.

He said his cousin was shot in the arm, side and the leg, according to the 911 call. The caller did not know who shot his cousin.

A second 911 caller told dispatcher her 19-year-old son called her and said he had been shot.

Additional information on the man’s condition was not available.

We have reached out to Dayton police for more information on all three shootings. We will update this story as details are released.