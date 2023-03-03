$20,000 cash reward issued for missing Dayton woman

A reward has been increased to $20,000 for information on a missing Dayton woman last seen visiting her ex-boyfriend more than two months ago.
In February, Dayton police announced the FBI was offering a $10,000 cash reward for anyone with information on Cierra Chapman’s whereabouts or those responsible for her disappearance. On Friday police said the reward was at $20,000.
Tips can be submitted to Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) and Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
Maj. Brian Johns previously called Chapman’s disappearance “very suspicious” and “a well-orchestrated event.”
Chapman was last seen early Dec. 27 at a Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood. Her sister reported her missing two days later.
On Jan. 6, Chapman’s SUV was found in Middletown with her purse and other personal items. The 30-year-old does not have ties to the Middletown area, and Johns said it was not clear why she’d be in that area.
In the two months since her disappearance, police have searched the area between Dayton and Middletown, as well as other locations throughout the region.
On Feb. 11, approximately 30 to 40 Dayton officers and EquuSearch volunteers participated in a large search for Chapman, using drones, ATVs, canine units and other equipment.
