22-year-old landscaper dies following shooting in Dayton

A man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Dayton Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported in the first block of Indiana Avenue around 11:20 a.m.
“Upon arrival officers located a 22-year-old male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. “The 22-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”
Police arrested a 36-year-old man and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail.
The victim was a landscaper working near the suspect’s home, Sheldon said.
As of Friday morning formal charges have not been filed.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
