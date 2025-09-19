22-year-old landscaper dies following shooting in Dayton

“Upon arrival officers located a 22-year-old male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. “The 22-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Police arrested a 36-year-old man and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail.

The victim was a landscaper working near the suspect’s home, Sheldon said.

As of Friday morning formal charges have not been filed.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.