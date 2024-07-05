29-year-old man found dead with gunshot wound in Dayton ID’d

Dayton police were initially called to North Main Street around 10:05 a.m. for a shooting.

An officer found Jones at a vacant house in the first block of West Helena Street with the help of a community member, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 937-333-COPS (2677) to speak to a detective. People can also submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).