29-year-old man found dead with gunshot wound in Dayton ID’d

16 minutes ago
A man found dead in Dayton late Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound has been identified.

Jordan Jones, 29, was pronounced dead in the first block of West Helena Street, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police were initially called to North Main Street around 10:05 a.m. for a shooting.

An officer found Jones at a vacant house in the first block of West Helena Street with the help of a community member, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 937-333-COPS (2677) to speak to a detective. People can also submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

