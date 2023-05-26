2nd man sentenced to prison in May 2022 double shooting in Dayton

“The initial investigation showed that an occupied vehicle was shot at and two people inside were struck by gunfire,” Lt. Steve Bauer of the Dayton Police Department previously said. “The car subsequently struck a nearby residence at low speeds.”

He said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack.”

Melnick in October sentenced Brown’s co-defendant, Contrieve Wilson, to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault. A second felonious assault charge and count of discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises were dismissed as part of his plea.

Wilson, 20, is incarcerated at the Pickaway Correctional Institution and will be supervised by the Ohio Parole Board for 18 months up to three years after he is released.

Brown arrived May 19 at the Correctional Reception Center of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction. Once he is released from prison he, too, will have 18 months to three years of supervision, court records show.