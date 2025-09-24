3 arrested after Dayton police chase stolen vehicle

The attempted robbery was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

Multiple people reportedly tried to steal a vehicle from two women at gunpoint.

One of the women used a walker and the other was 64 years old, Sheldon said.

The suspects approached the 64-year-old woman as she was walking to the driver’s side with the walker. The woman who uses the walker was in the passenger seat.

The 64-year-old woman dropped the walker as she ran from the vehicle. The suspects then ran to the suspect vehicle and fled.

When patrol officers drove behind the suspect vehicle on Tuesday, the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed, breaking multiple traffic laws, said Sheldon.

Police ended the chase when Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit was able to lock in on the fleeing vehicle.

The vehicle crashed as the suspects were throwing guns from it, Sheldon said.

Officers recovered two firearms and arrested two 18-year-old men and a 15-year-old boy.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Hamilton County and had license plates registered to a different vehicle.

Dayton police’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.