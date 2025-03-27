3 brothers run personal training business in Kettering

“Ever since we were kids we always wanted to own a business together,” said eldest brother, Chase Meade, a 29-year-old Centerville High School graduate. “It’s not very often you get to work with your siblings on a daily basis.”

It all started when Meade was 19 and teaching a kickboxing class. One of his students owned a personal training business in Oakwood who convinced him he was a natural. He soon joined her and worked with her until she decided to retire.

“I bought her business and this is now two locations later,” he said.

When the lease was up at his former space, Meade said he took it as a sign it was time to grow and find a bigger space with his brothers, Christian, 25, and Jason, 21, who are both Springboro High School grads.

All three Meade brothers have national certifications, and Meade said their eventual goal is to have multiple locations with each brother running a fitness center.

Coreplex Fitness is not like a big-box gym, Meade said.

“It’s our job to set you up for the rest of your life when it comes to health and wellness,” he said.

Each of the six trainers have specialties, from fitness over 40, weight loss and cardio health to athletic training, including a trainer who specializes in golf training.

“Positivity is extraordinarily important,” Meade said. “Clients should leave feeling better than when they come in.”

The oldest client is 85 and the youngest is 6.

“We really try to make this a family environment,” he said.

He has worked with grandparents, parents and their kids in one family at different times.

“We’re building awesome relationships with people,” he said. “I’ve been to clients’ weddings, my clients have been to my wedding, son’s events.”

Since moving recently to the Fairmont Plaza space, Meade said they have partnered with the Funk Lab Dance Center next door, which has dancers ages 6 to 17 who compete, to work on core strength, balance, athletic strength and speed.

“We put on good music and we have the kids go through giant circuits,” he said.

Plans are in the works to hold a grand opening ceremony or open house once the sign is installed outside the business.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday by appointment. Closed Sunday. For more information, visit their website at coreplexfitness.com, email ChaseMeade@coreflexfitness.com or call 937-304-8135.