3 dead in Ohio airplane crash on Friday

By
1 hour ago
An airplane crash at an airport in northeast Ohio killed three people Friday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to reports of a plane crash around 7 p.m. at State Route 11 and King Graves Road, which is near Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna Twp., according to WKYC.

A multi-engine aircraft was said to be “attempting emergency landing when it wrecked and burst into flames by a runway,” according to WKYC. OSHP believes mechanical failure is what led to the crash, WKYC said.

A pilot and two passengers were killed, and the victim’s identities have not yet been released.

Howland Police Department, Vienna Police Department, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Fire Department were also on scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

WKYC contributed to this report.

