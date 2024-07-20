3 dead in Ohio airplane crash on Friday

A multi-engine aircraft was said to be “attempting emergency landing when it wrecked and burst into flames by a runway,” according to WKYC. OSHP believes mechanical failure is what led to the crash, WKYC said.

A pilot and two passengers were killed, and the victim’s identities have not yet been released.

Howland Police Department, Vienna Police Department, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Fire Department were also on scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

