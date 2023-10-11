3-month-old girl dies following crash in Harrison Twp. last week

An infant injured in a crash in Harrison Twp. last week has died.

The 3-month-old girl was initially transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday the baby had passed away.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of state Route 48 and Turner and Shoup Mill roads.

A 21-year-old woman was driving a 2022 Nissan Altima west on Shoup Mill Road and failed to maintain control of the car while trying to turn left onto state Route 48, according to the crash report. The car slid on the wet pavement and hit an RTA pole.

Medics transported the driver to Dayton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. Two children, the infant and a 3-year-old girl, were also taken to Dayton Children’s. A 43-year-old passenger was transported to Kettering Health Dayton. The 3-year-old and 43-year-old had possible injuries, according to the crash report.

Speed and weather conditions are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.