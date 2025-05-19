3-year-old, 2 adults rescued from river after boat sinks in Tipp City

The group’s boat was under water, and they were holding onto a tree, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS.

When crews arrived, a person helped guide emergency responders to the victims.

Tipp City police, Miami County sheriff’s deputies and fire and EMS crews did a wading rescue to remove the group from a strainer. They were wearing life jackets and had to be removed from branches, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS.

The adults were able to stand and follow commands. They waded back to dry land in a rescue formation with firefighters. The 3-year-old was handed to an officer and taken to the shore.

All three refused treatment. Their boat was not found.

“The river is a wonderful place to recreate. Moving water and changing conditions can create hazards,” said Tipp City Fire and EMS Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller said. “We suggest that all boaters, kayakers and floaters utilize a flotation device.”

He noted moving water can cause serious injuries, including death. The water can also destroy a trapped boat.

Huber Heights Fire Department and a Troy Fire Department boat crew also responded to assist. Crews were at the scene for approximately an hour.