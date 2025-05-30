30 events to catch in June in the Dayton area

Comedian Sal Vulcano will perform at 7 p.m. on June 7 at the Victoria Theatre. Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS. $51-$134. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

The Mix & Mingle Tour starring Sheryl Underwood, Kyle Erby and Mike Washington comes to Dayton at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. June 20, and 6:30 and 9 p.m. June 21. Underwood is the Emmy award winning co-host of “The Talk” on CBS, and is a contemporary humorist who balances her corporate presence with her streetwise comedy chops. $37 for general admission. $57 for VIP. 937-429-5233 or www.dayton.funnybone.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Kettering will hold its Block Party 2025 from 6-8 p.m. June 4 at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. Learn about the city’s departments and services while enjoying free entertainment and hot dogs. Free. 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

The Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 at Wright State University’s McLin Gym, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway. Twenty-four quilt shops will be bringing fabric, notions and quilt kits. $8. www.nuttercenter.com.

The Mosaic Institute’s 10 Anniversary Party will be from 6-9 p.m. June 14 at The Silos, 810 E. First St. In the last decade, the institute has completed over 30 permanent public art mosaics, involving thousands of people in creating a special legacy for Dayton. $50 for supporter and $250 for VIP. www.mosaicinstitute.us.

The Dayton Air Show will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 21 and 22 at the Dayton International Airport. The Thunderbirds will headline the event, but there will also be interactive, hands-on activities, experiments and demonstrations. $60-$169. www.daytonairshow.com.

Wright Dunbar Day will be from 2-7 p.m. June 29 at 1109 W. Third St. This event is to celebrate Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday with vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. West Third Street will be blocked off between S. Broadway and Shannon Streets in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood. Free. www.wright-dunbar.org.

FAMILY

KidzFest 2025 returns from noon to 5 p.m. June 29 at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. This family-friendly festival will include circus-themed activities including magicians, stilt walkers, jugglers and high-flying aerial acts. Free. 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com.

FESTIVALS

The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 14 in downtown Yellow Springs. Shop at a bustling marketplace overflowing with local vendors, food options and live music. Free. www.streetfair.yellowspringsohio.org.

The City of Huber Heights’ Juneteenth Music Festival is 4-9 p.m. June 15 at the Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike. Local musical acts and many black-own food truck proprietors and retail vendors will be on hand. Free. www.hhoh.org.

The Kettering Sister City Association will present Spass Nacht 2025, an Austrian Festival, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 18 at the Fraze Pavilion. Enjoy authentic food, beverages, polka music and live entertainment. The Chardon Polka Band will perform. Free. www.fraze.com.

A Juneteenth Celebration and Concert will be from 5-8:30 p.m. June 19 at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St. Take part in line dancing followed by Home of Urban Creative Arts Community curated ceremonies, commemoration and concert. Experience poetry, African dance, musicians, drumming, performances, commemoration, food trucks, live choir, creative sculptures and musician Goapele. Free. www.levittdayton.org.

The Rail Festival will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m June 21 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22, at Carillon Park. This two-day rail-themed event features rides on the NEW full-sized Carillon Park Railroad, miniature train rides, steam engines, model train displays, historical displays, rail vendors, unique railroad merchandise, indoor carousel rides, Carillon Park Concert Band performances and more. $10-$14. www.daytonhistory.org.

FOOD AND DINING

The third annual Dayton Seafood Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. Enjoy a selection of seafood, including shrimp, lobster, crab, and more from local food trucks. Free. www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Wine Fest returns from 5-9 p.m. June 14 at The Greene. Sample a variety of wines or get a beer in the beer garden. The food trucks Greek Street and Sweet-umms will be on site. Free. Tickets for wine are $18-$25. www.thegreene.com.

MUSIC

Michael Cavanaugh will perform the music of Paul Simon, James Taylor and Neil Diamond at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at the Schuster Center. Enjoy classics including “50 Ways to Lose Your Lover” and “Sweet Caroline.” $14-$122. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Draw the Line, a tribute to Aerosmith, will perform at 7 p.m. June 8 at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Road in Centerville. This is the only tribute band officially endorsed by Aerosmith themselves. Free. www.centervilleohio.gov.

The sixth annual For Dayton By Dayton music festival returns from 5-9 p.m. June 14 at the Levitt Pavilion.This festival brings together musicians from across Dayton and the surrounding communities — artists representing every genre, from hip-hop to rock, folk to funk. Free. www.4dbdayton.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at 8 p.m. June 15 at The Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights. Lynyrd Skynyrd is celebrating more than 50 years of music. $106-$460. 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

The B-Caged Band playing the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and more will perform at 6 p.m. June 20 at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and food available. $10 for members and $11 for non-members. www.accdayton.com.

The Riverside Jaycees Music Festival will be from 3-11 p.m. June 21 at the Riverside Jaycees, 1213 Harshman Road. The festival will be headlined by the Guns N’ Roses tribute band Use Your Illusion. Carnival of Sins, a Motley Crue tributed band, Back Burn and Wilder will also perform. $15. www.riverside-jaycees.com.

“MJ: The Musical” comes to Dayton at 7:30 p.m. on June 24, 25 and 26; 8 p.m. on June 27 and 28; 2 p.m. on June 28; 1 p.m. on June 29 and 6:30 p.m. June 29. “{MJ: The Musical” goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. $57-$219. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

The Fab Four will play the hits of The Beatles at 8 p.m. June 27 at The Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights. The 2025 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles’ first visit to the USA, with performances from the Ed Sullivan show and the Meet The Beatles album played in its entirety. $33-$132. 937-610-0288 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

THEATER

“The Comeuppance” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on June 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. on June 8 and 15 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St. A close-knit group of former classmates, once known at the “Multi-Ethnic Reject Group,” reunites on the eve of their 20th high school reunion. $23-$54. 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Class Act Drama will present “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. on June 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at the Montgomery County Learning Center North, 2251 Timber Lane in Dayton. Be transported to Austria to hear the tale of the Von Trapp family through song and dance. $13.73-$53.65. www.classactdrama.org.

The Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg will perform “Footloose” at 7 p.m. on June 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. on June 21 and 22 at Carlisle High School, 250 Jamaica Road. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing. www.cpamburg.com.

VISUAL ARTS

The reception for The Dayton SkyScrapers exhibit will take place from 5-7 p.m. June 14 at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts Gallery, 29 E. Creative Way. Dayton Skyscrapers is a metaphor for those local African Americans who stand tall in our minds and heart for what they have achieved in their field and their contributions to the quality of life of Dayton and the Miami Valley region. It was organized by Willis Bing Davis. The exhibit is on display through June 30. Free. www.udayton.edu.