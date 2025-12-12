36 books banned, 95 restricted in Bellbrook school libraries

A total of 94 books were restricted at the high school, including Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple,” and Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughter-House Five,” both of which were restricted for sexual content.

Other restricted books included John Green’s “Looking for Alaska,” about a teenage boy in love with a teen girl at a boarding school, and Rick Riordan’s “The Sword of Summer,” about a homeless teen who finds out he is the son of Norse gods and whose close friend is gender-fluid.

Eleven people spoke on the topic of library books at the Bellbrook school board meeting Thursday night. Some argued that restricting books protects children and families, while others said that banning books sets a difficult precedent.

“Our children’s hearts, minds and futures are at stake,” said Paul Santoro, pastor at Christ Church Bellbrook.

Santoro said the Bible says parents must protect their children from sexually inappropriate information.

Santoro’s wife, Jennifer Santoro, said she had counseled families with children who had been exposed to sexual materials during school from teachers that negatively affected the children.

But others said the restriction harms students, particularly transgender or gender-fluid students, and would not allow students who are curious about those topics to find materials that helps them learn.

Greta Schumacher, a Bellbrook resident, advocated for a policy that automatically opts families into being able to check out restricted books and would require families to opt students out. The books would be returned to the middle school library.

Beth Christiansen, a parent of two Bellbrook students, said children can access information about sex and gender identity through social media and daily life. She argued that exposure to different ideas teaches compassion.

“Parents are overwhelmingly the biggest influence on their children. There’s plenty of research on that topic,” she said. “A book won’t change that.”

The board did not vote on the policy change at the meeting. The most recent changes to the board’s policy were made in October, when language was updated in policy 5780.01, the parent’s bill of rights, defining when students can be involved in instruction if a parent does not reply and outlines high school courses that have limited discussion of gender ideology. It is not clear if or when the board would reconsider the policy.

The district adopted the policy after the state began requiring schools to have a parent’s bill of rights in April.

“Before and since the policy’s adoption last April, the board has been listening to the community, parents, staff and students, and has made some changes to clarify and adapt the policy to where it stands today,” a Bellbrook spokesman said. “The board is committed to continue listening to those who elected them, the staff in our buildings and the students who attend the district.”