Bellbrook High School Library reopens amid ‘gender and sexuality’ review

“Setting aside dedicated time at the start of the school year to begin reviewing the collection was intended to help make the process more efficient, and our staff has made a solid start in the process,” Superintendent Doug Cozad wrote in a letter to parents.

The review is still ongoing, Cozad said, adding “We cannot guarantee all relevant books have been identified at this stage.”

Additionally, access to the Bellbrook Middle School library has been restricted, so that library staff can review their collections for the same reason. Middle school students may still come to the library for specific things, like checking out books or resolving tech problems, but must return to their classrooms after, administrators said.

The high school library was closed to comply with a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” policy adopted in April that regulates sexual content and “gender ideology” in school materials, presentations, or books.

None of the books have been removed from the library, but those identified as having sexual content or containing “gender ideology,” have been set aside and marked in the school’s online card catalog, Cozad wrote.

Per the school board’s policy, parents may opt-in for their kids to access these materials, and students whose parents choose not to do so will be given “alternative instruction of equal academic weight,” the policy says.

Parents’ can either give their child “carte-blanche” access to all library books, or if the high school student wants to check out the book, the librarian will contact the parents ahead of time.

As of Monday, about 75% of parents have given their child “carte blanche” access. About 140 parents have not answered the survey, school officials said.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board’s next meeting is Thursday.