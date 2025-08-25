Breaking: Shelter in place advisory lifted after SWAT incident reported in Dayton

Bellbrook High School Library reopens amid ‘gender and sexuality’ review

Student access restricted at Middle School Library, content review ongoing.
A large number of people attended the Bellbrook School Board meeting Thursday, August 14, 2025 to discuss the impacts of closing the high school library for a review of “sexuality and gender content.” LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

A large number of people attended the Bellbrook School Board meeting Thursday, August 14, 2025 to discuss the impacts of closing the high school library for a review of “sexuality and gender content.” LONDON BISHOP/STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek High School Library has reopened amid an ongoing staff review of “gender and sexuality content” in the library’s books.

The high school’s library reopened to students on Monday, after being closed for roughly a week and a half at the start of the school year to comply with the district’s “Parents’ Bill of Rights” policy.

“Setting aside dedicated time at the start of the school year to begin reviewing the collection was intended to help make the process more efficient, and our staff has made a solid start in the process,” Superintendent Doug Cozad wrote in a letter to parents.

The review is still ongoing, Cozad said, adding “We cannot guarantee all relevant books have been identified at this stage.”

Additionally, access to the Bellbrook Middle School library has been restricted, so that library staff can review their collections for the same reason. Middle school students may still come to the library for specific things, like checking out books or resolving tech problems, but must return to their classrooms after, administrators said.

The high school library was closed to comply with a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” policy adopted in April that regulates sexual content and “gender ideology” in school materials, presentations, or books.

None of the books have been removed from the library, but those identified as having sexual content or containing “gender ideology,” have been set aside and marked in the school’s online card catalog, Cozad wrote.

Per the school board’s policy, parents may opt-in for their kids to access these materials, and students whose parents choose not to do so will be given “alternative instruction of equal academic weight,” the policy says.

Parents’ can either give their child “carte-blanche” access to all library books, or if the high school student wants to check out the book, the librarian will contact the parents ahead of time.

As of Monday, about 75% of parents have given their child “carte blanche” access. About 140 parents have not answered the survey, school officials said.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board’s next meeting is Thursday.

In Other News
1
Dayton Children’s to operate Kettering Health NICU
2
$100,000 in damage estimated in Tipp City barn fire
3
2 injured in shooting after confrontation with bar security in Dayton
4
Shelter in place advisory lifted after SWAT incident reported in Dayton
5
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant in New Carlisle continues ‘feel good’ service 60...

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter