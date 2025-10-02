39-year-old motorcyclist dies after colliding with tractor in Miami County

A 39-year-old man died Wednesday following a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor in Miami County.
The crash took place around 4:51 p.m. at North Alcony Conover Road and East Loy Road in Lostcreek Twp.
Shaun Cecil Crabtree, 39, of Conover, was driving a motorcycle when it collided with a John Deere tractor, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Crabtree was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team is investigating the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
In Other News
1
Driver thrown from vehicle, 2 others trapped after Harrison Twp. crash
2
Springfield man sentenced to probation in Dayton shooting tied to...
3
NEW DETAILS: 75% of Wright-Patt AFMC civilians are ‘furlough-eligible’
4
AES stock soars on corporate takeover chatter
5
Dillard’s opening store at Beavercreek mall
About the Author