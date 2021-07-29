$3M Kettering bridge project nears end, reopening planned

KETTERING — The replacement of a bridge that caused periodic closings and traffic detours the past several months is expected to be done soon.
The new $3 million Ridgeway Road bridge should be completed in mid-August, according to the city.
Kettering officials are targeting Aug. 16 for the bridge’s reopening to traffic, Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.
“The bridge itself is finished for all intents and purposes,” he said.
Work remaining includes pouring concrete for sidewalks, some paving and completing installing lights, Bergstresser said.
The bridge replacement near Community Golf Course and Oakwood began late last year. It led to closings on parts of East Dorothy Lane and detours on Ohio 48/Far Hills Avenue in December and April to remove beams and install new ones.
The new bridge is replacing a 54-year-old structure steel supports that are each about 114 feet long and weigh around 35,000 pounds, according to the city.
Construction of the new bridge will be about $2.67 million with a public art component budgeted at $350,000, Kettering records show.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is funding most of the costs, according to city documents.