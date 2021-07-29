$3M Kettering bridge project nears end, reopening planned

The bridge replacement near Community Golf Course and Oakwood began late last year. It led to closings on parts of East Dorothy Lane and detours on Ohio 48/Far Hills Avenue in December and April to remove beams and install new ones.

The new bridge is replacing a 54-year-old structure steel supports that are each about 114 feet long and weigh around 35,000 pounds, according to the city.

Construction of the new bridge will be about $2.67 million with a public art component budgeted at $350,000, Kettering records show.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is funding most of the costs, according to city documents.