4 good causes in Xenia area benefitted from Betty Good Human awards

Shumway was nominated for her efforts since 2018 to make sure all kids get to have a Christmas. Shumway made a post online in 2018 that she knew a few kids who weren’t going to get a Christmas, but after her post she got donations. Since then she has posted annually on Facebook. In total, she has shopped, wrapped and delivered Christmas spirit for nearly 40 children since that first post. When Shumway found out she was getting the Betty award, she created her own 501c3 nonprofit called “Christmas for our Kids” so that her efforts can continue. Her $2,000 will be donated there.

Four charities benefitted from The Betty Good Human awards this year. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS

O’Rourke nominated Bob Montgomery, who died years ago, so his children accepted the award and donation check on his behalf.

When he was alive, O’Rourke said he was instrumental in several churches and charities in Greene County, including helping get Schneider House of Hope off the ground. His $2,000 check from the Betty award will go to Schneider House of Hope.

Nominations for The Betty are accepted by Greene Giving through the Greene County Community Foundation. Funds are also managed and administered by Greene Giving. To nominate someone for next year’s award, the form can be found on the Greene Giving website, GreeneGiving.org.

O’Rourke also donated $3,000 to One Bistro in Xenia, which hosted the event on Wednesday afternoon. One Bistro has been in its current location since 2016. The restaurant has a “pay what you can” concept, so that those who can’t afford to eat can still get a meal.

Some past recipients of the Betty Good Human award have been Xenia Police Chief Randy Person and Barbara Denen. O’Rourke started the award in 2019.