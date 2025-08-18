4 restaurants in Centerville, Dayton that have added weekend brunch

🍳 Bistecca

After officially opening its doors in April, Bistecca is now offering brunch 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The upscale Italian steakhouse is located on the ground floor of Hotel Ardent, 137 N. Main St., in Dayton’s Theater District.

The restaurant also offers breakfast hours 6:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with items such as grilled fruit skewers, overnight oats, campfire hash, omelets, a Tuscan frittata, Monte Cristo and more.

For more information, visit bisteccadayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@bisteccadayton).

🍳 The Garden Grille & Bar

The Garden Grille & Bar, located on the second floor of the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown, is now serving elevated American cuisine during brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Customers can expect:

Crab Benedict (poached eggs, lump crab, Canadian bacon and hollandaise served over a grilled English muffin with breakfast potatoes and choice of meat)

Salmon B.E.A.T (grilled salmon filet, bacon, an over easy egg, arugula, roasted tomato and black pepper parmesan mayo on a grilled telera roll served with breakfast potatoes)

Brunch Bowl (choice of breakfast meat, grilled peppers and onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, two eggs and hollandaise over a bed of breakfast potatoes)

The Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown is located at 18 W. Third St. inside the Dayton Arcade. For more information, visit hilton.com or the hotel’s Facebook or Instagram (@hgi_dayton) pages.

🍳 The Famous Restaurant

The Famous Restaurant in Centerville is now offering breakfast 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Customers at 953 S. Main St. can expect a variety of items such as:

Rice Krispy Treat French Toast (three pieces of Rice Krispy coated thick-cut French toast drizzled with warm mallow cream sauce)

“Have Mercy Breakfast Tots (tater tots topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy and green onions)

Morning Fire Quesadilla (grilled tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, jalapeno cream cheese, diced sausage, hash browns, tomatoes, jalapenos and shredded cheddar cheese served with a side of queso and breakfast potatoes)

Other items on the menu include biscuits and gravy, a French toast stick tower, waffles, skillets and more.

For more information, visit thefamousrestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@thefamousrestaurant).

🍳 Meridien Uptown

Weekend brunch is now available at Meridien in Uptown Centerville 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The cocktail bar features chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, biscuit breakfast sliders, pancake flights and more.

Meridien is located at 28 W. Franklin St. For more information, visit meridienuptown.com or the bar’s Facebook or Instagram (@meridien_uptown) pages.