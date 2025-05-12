46-year-old motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Dayton

The SUV hit a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt heading in the opposite direction.

The car swerved into the southeast lane in an attempt to avoid the SUV.

The SUV then hit a 1983 Honda Shadow traveling northwest on Watervliet Avenue. It then went off the right side of the road, before returning to the street and going off the right side.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to Miami Valley Hospital. Arthur Peters, 46, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

He was not wearing a helmet.

No other injuries were reported.