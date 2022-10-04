$4M for Dayton Dragons among $8.4M in projects county mulls funding with ARPA

- $1 million to Cross Street Partners to support the Dayton Arcade project.

- $750,000 to Windsor Companies to support renovation of the Grant Deneau Tower

- $750,000 to the city of West Carrollton for the West Carrollton Interchange and Whitewater Park Development

- $500,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities to support a new Ronald McDonald House in Dayton

- $500,000 to the YMCA of Greater Dayton for a multipurpose facility in northwest Dayton at Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

- $450,000 to OH Taste for the 6888 Kitchen Incubator project at the Arcade

- $250,000 to Miami Valley Child Development Centers, Inc. for the Lincoln Hill Child and Family Development Center project in east Dayton

- $150,000 to Sunlight Village for the Healthy Family Market project on Germantown Street.

The Day Air Ballpark award would be paid over four years and is contingent upon commitments from others, such as $6 million from the city of Dayton.

County officials say the county has already committed to spending the funds for the projects listed above; what they are looking into with input from outside consultants is whether to use ARPA or another funding source.

Governments have broad discretion in using ARPA funds. The city of Dayton, which is getting the most in the region, had a solicitation process for community groups to apply for funds and is spending millions in business and nonprofit assistance.

County Administrator Michael Colbert noted that the county used the vast majority of the previous CARES Act federal pandemic aid primarily for financial support to businesses, community organizations and individuals. The county did not have a solicitation process for ARPA funds.

Colbert said the county still intends to use the majority of ARPA funds to invest in county services.

“With these ARPA funds, we are being very strategic in how we use them and the bulk will be used in county government for programs that service the public,” Colbert said. “But we are not rushing to spend these funds. We do not know what the future holds but the pandemic could continue to threaten our citizens and we anticipate an impending recession.”

Colbert said the county reallocated $29 million from its budget in 2020 to fund COVID-19 response and not have to lay off employees, but that caused vital infrastructure projects to be postponed.

“Now is the time to move forward with those strategic infrastructure investments that benefit us all,” he said.