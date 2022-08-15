5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

The Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a residential structure fire in the 6400 block of Kiser Lake Road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the department.

The family escaped their burning house, but one family member was stuck on the roof after fleeing from the smoke and heat, the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department said. A neighbor saw the man on the roof and brought a ladder over to rescue him, the fire department said.

Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness

Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations

Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.

Taylor was a two-time Grammy Award nominee whose work quickly gained popularity with his creation of Gustafer Yellowgold, a friendly yellow animated character who came from the sun.

For more than a decade, Taylor performed multimedia shows of live music and colored-pencil animations, opening for bands like Wilco with stories of Gustafer’s adventures. His 2015 Gustafer Yellowgold’s Dark Pie Concerns CD/DVD was nominated for Best Children’s Album.

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Harrison Twp.



One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash in Harrison Township, and any people in the vehicle that hit their car have fled.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were dispatched at 8:15 p.m. to a report of a crash at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wheeler Avenue.

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said that a blue Chrysler 300 was driving south on Salem Avenue when it crashed into a silver Toyota Prius that was turning left from Wheeler Avenue onto Salem Avenue.

Beavercreek, Miamisburg senior apartments part of $7.1 million discrimination settlement

Tenants at Lakeview Senior Apartments in Beavercreek are among those who are eligible for settlement funds to retrofit units to be disability-accessible.

A settlement in a federal civil rights lawsuit will fund disability access at 50 senior living properties across the Midwest, including one in Beavercreek and one in Miamisburg, after an investigation by fair housing organizations alleged “widespread and flagrant” violations of the Fair Housing Act.

The agreement reached Tuesday comes after the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center and 10 other organizations in six states filed a lawsuit in March against the Clover Group, a syndicate of developers, owners, investors and operators of senior housing across the Northeast and Midwest. Ten of the properties are in Ohio, including Lakeview Senior Apartments in Beavercreek and Sycamore Creek Senior Apartments in Miamisburg.

A multi-year investigation by the organizations found that routes between public areas and from parking to apartment units could be blocked by parked cars, and have access points that discharge people in wheelchairs into traffic, per the filing. The properties also lack adequate disability-accessible parking, have showers and kitchens that those in wheelchairs are unable to use safely, and have patio or balcony doors with thresholds too high for a wheelchair to access.

Piqua man accused of burning daughter’s face found guilty of child abuse

Selemani A. Said

A Miami County jury Friday found a Piqua man guilty of domestic violence and child abuse of his 9-year-old daughter who told jurors he threatened to kill her.

Selemani Said, 38, was on trial Thursday and Friday in a case that was described by defense lawyer John Meeling as a “classic he said, she said” situation.

The jury deliberated approximately one hour before returning the verdicts in county Common Pleas Court.

