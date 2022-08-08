5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

Stephen Marlow, 39, of Haverstraw Avenue was captured Saturday night by Lawrence, Kansas police with little resistance.

An officer in Lawrence, which is about 9 1/2 hours from Dayton, noticed a vehicle matching the description of Marlow’s vehicle around 9 p.m. As officers approached in other vehicles, Marlow turned into a parking lot and exited his SUV and was safely taken into custody, police said.

WWII veteran gets parade for 105th birthday

A parade of cars recently drove by Kenny Snavely’s apartment, honking horns, waving arms and wishing him a happy 105th birthday.

Born in 1917, during World War I, Snavely served in the Army Air Corps from 1943-46 during World War II as staff sergeant and supply sergeant, most of the time in England. Bridgette Federspiel, who interviewed him in 2010 with her Stivers students for the Veterans Project, kept up with him afterward.

“He said if anyone wanted so much as a screwdriver, it came through his office,” she said. After the war, Snavely continued to work for the government, in Pennsylvania, then came to Dayton to work at Wright Patterson in 1965, and retired in 1975.

Gymnastics coach draws strength from students after cancer diagnosis

Coaches, teachers, mentors and role models. No matter what we call them, they all make an impact on the young people whose lives they touch.

Like many coaches, Melissa LaPeer of Washington Twp., took a passion she developed during her own childhood and turned it into a career.

“I was a gymnast in high school,” LaPeer, who is originally from Terre Haute, Indiana, said. “After I graduated, I started working at a local gymnastics facility and eventually I bought my own gym.”

Harrison Twp. condominiums damaged by 2019 tornadoes razed

More than three years after sustaining significant damage from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, on Friday the condos along the Stillwater River in Harrison Twp. were demolished.

All five of the abandoned condominium units — located at 4000, 4002, 4004, 4006 and 4008 Lofty Oaks Lane in Harrison Twp. — were declared dangerous properties with unsecured structural damage by township trustees in the aftermath of the tornadoes.

“The township has been working over the last three years to secure funding, perform our due diligence and coordinate all of our resource partners to make this possible,” Harrison Twp. Administrator Kris McClintick said of the demolition project.

Reynolds and Reynolds owner Bob Brockman died at 81

Robert Brockman, the Texas entrepreneur who bought Dayton-area auto services and software company Reynolds & Reynolds, died Friday at age 81.

Facing federal tax charges, Brockman stepped down as chief executive of Kettering-based Reynolds & Reynolds in November 2020. Former Reynolds President and Chief Operating Officer Tommy Barras, who had worked with Brockman for 45 years, assumed that role at the time.

Brockman, a resident of Texas and Colorado, had a history of being an aggressive, successful businessman who has made bold moves.

