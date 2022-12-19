5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

Either way, you might need a beer.

Although the growth of craft beer has slowed its pace over the past several years, the number of breweries and options is mind blowing. The Brewers Association reports there were 9,500 breweries operating in the U.S. in 2022. In 1983 there were just 49.

Just as the U.S. craft beer market has exploded with growth over the past two decades, so has the variety and number of choices. The market for holiday beers tells that story and the December season has plenty of Christmas inspired to tempt you.

Visually impaired veteran uses his experiences to help others

While about 1.1 billion people worldwide are living with some form of visual impairment, many of these are continuing to enjoy full and active lives.

John Lloyd (Jack) Oberleitner of Washington Township developed a rare form of glaucoma after he received a head injury in Vietnam while serving in the Army in the 1960′s. After the injury, he lost nearly all vision in his left eye overnight.

“My right eye was reasonably OK,” Oberleitner said. “But after many years of operations and medications, I lost most of my vision in that eye as well. I’m now looking at the world through a tiny pinhole.”

Local police officer arrested in Centerville on OVI and weapons counts

Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

A North Hampton police officer was arrested in Centerville early Wednesday morning on OVI and weapons charges, according to the Centerville Police Department. North Hampton is a tiny village in Clark County, west of Springfield.

Patrick J. Bucci, 46, of Dayton, was initially stopped for a traffic violation on northbound I-675 near Wilmington Pike at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Officer John Davis with the Centerville Police Department.

Davis said Bucci was taken into custody on a fourth-degree felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, plus two first-degree misdemeanors — operating a vehicle while impaired, and using weapons while intoxicated.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Carrollton Food Pantry needs staples

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

There’s something easy all of us can do at holiday time to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Scour your pantry, fill a bag with food staples, then drop them off at a local food pantry. As an alternative, just purchase some additional canned goods or personal items the next time you go to the grocery store and take them to a local pantry. It’s an easy way to capture the spirit of the season and to teach children and grandchildren the importance of giving to others.

The MUM food pantry in West Carrollton has been in existence for over 30 years. It provides groceries for people in need that live in the West Carrollton school district, which includes Miami Twp., Moraine and West Carrollton.

The pantry is housed in the lower level of the Memorial United Methodist church; thus the name MUM. For decades the project was run by volunteer director Margarette Radabaugh, but after she became ill in the summer of 2020 the pantry had to be shut down.

ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from Bengals’ comeback win at Tampa Bay

Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

The Cincinnati Bengals finally are all alone atop the AFC North.

After the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, the Bengals looked like they were going to blow a chance to move ahead in the standings but ended up taking care of their own business with a 34-23comeback win at Tampa Bay. Cincinnati (10-4) now has a one-game lead in the division and rises to the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoff picture behind Buffalo (11-3) and Kansas City (11-3).

The Buccaneers (6-8) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, but Cincinnati took advantage of their second-half meltdown as the defense got four takeaways to help put the offense in good field position to mount a comeback. The Bengals scored on five straight drives between the end of the first half and early in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 34 straightpoints.

