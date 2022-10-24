5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

The couple met while they were attending the University of Dayton and were married on July 5, 1975. Barb majored in elementary education and Steve, secondary education. After graduation, Barb taught Kindergarten in Fairborn and eventually, at Northmont Schools in Englewood. Steve taught at Belmont High school.

“My last official day of teaching was walking the picket line with the other teachers in 1979,” Steve said.

READ THE FULL STORY

Dayton resident to travel Miami Valley on Comic-Con history book tour

If there was ever a book to “geek out” over it would definitely be Dayton resident Mathew Klickstein’s new oral history celebrating decades of pop culture fandom.

“See You at San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture” was released on Sept. 6 and is available for purchase online and at local stores. The audiobook was also just released.

The book is a collection of interviews, archives and photos from the people who made Comic-Con what it is today. According to Klickstein’s website, the book contains “plenty of raw hot takes on everything from Stan Lee to ‘Twilight,’ from ‘Star Trek’ to ‘Star Wars,’ and MAD Magazine to ‘Watchmen.’”

READ THE FULL STORY

Dayton season preview: UD roster again full of international talent

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

I first ranked the top international players in Dayton Flyers history in May of 2017 right after the program signed Matej Svoboda, who would be the first player from the Czech Republic to play for the UD men’s basketball program.

Since then, Dayton has continued to add international talent. It had players from five different countries on the roster last season, lost one of those players but added the first Division I player in college basketball history from Mongolia: Mike Sharavajamts.

Sharavajamts joins Toumani Camara (Belgium), Kobe Elvis (Canada), Richard Amaefule (England) and Mustapha Amzil (Finland) on the 2022-23 roster.

READ THE FULL STORY

TREEcovery effort gives ‘hope, optimism’ three years into tornado recovery

As part of the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign and in honor of Make a Difference Day, volunteers came together Saturday to plant trees for property owners whose land was decimated by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Spearheaded by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Texas-based organization RETREET, the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign was launched on Arbor Day 2021 in an effort to heal the landscape devastated by the tornadoes. RETREET is part of the national organization Keep America Beautiful and is working with its affiliates Keep Ohio Beautiful and Keep Montgomery County Beautiful to make this project happen.

Volunteers met at Sinclair Park in Harrison Twp. Saturday afternoon for a quick planting lesson before heading out into the community to plant trees at various homes. Eligible residents may submit a request form for consideration online at retreet.org/mvtc.

READ THE FULL STORY

Northmont Schools investigate teacher for misconduct

CLAYTON — A Northmont City Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave due to an allegation of misconduct with a student, according to a letter the Dayton Daily News obtained from the district.

The teacher was placed on leave Oct. 6. The letter says they are on paid leave “until further written notice.”

“This action is being taken pending investigation into matters related to your employment as a teacher for the Northmont City Schools District. Specifically, there is an allegation you may have inappropriately engaged a student,” states the letter signed by Amy Sipes, Northmont’s director of Human Resources.

READ THE FULL STORY