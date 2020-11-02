Motorcyclist killed after striking deer, being hit by truck in Preble County

A 49-year-old Gratis man died Sunday after he hit a deer while on a motorcycle and then was struck by a pickup truck near Gratis.
David W. Gray Jr. was heading south in the 11000 block of state Route 122 around 6:20 p.m. Sunday when he hit a deer, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
He lost control of the motorcycle and went into the northbound lane of state Route 122. Gray was thrown from the motorcycle and then hit by a pickup truck heading north.
Gray was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one in the pickup truck was injured.
State Route 122 was shut down for about two hours as deputies investigated the crash.
Gratis EMS and fire department and the West Elkton-Gratis Twp. Fire Department, also responded and assisted at the scene.
The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is released.