5 local schools earn top Ohio award from Gov. DeWine

Based on decades of brain research and literacy development, the Science of Reading is an approach to literacy instruction that focuses on teaching students how to sound out and understand words. Studies show the Science of Reading informs the most effective strategies for teaching students how to read.

“We know that the Science of Reading is the best way to teach children how to read. When you see a teacher using the Science of Reading to the fullest in the classroom, it’s quite remarkable. For students, it’s fun, engaging, and effective,” DeWine said in a press release. “Our Science of Reading Champions Awards allow us to recognize school leaders and teachers who are putting the Science of Reading to work to provide their students with the best educational experience possible. Reading is the key to everything – in school and throughout life.”

Local schools receiving the 2026 Science of Reading Champions award include:

- Fairborn City Schools District: Fairborn Intermediate, Fairborn Middle School, and Fairborn Primary School.

- Huber Heights City Schools District: Rushmore Elementary, Wright Brothers Elementary.

- Kettering City Schools District: Beavertown Elementary, Indian Riffle Elementary, Oakview Elementary, Orchard Park Elementary, and Prass Elementary.

- West Carrollton City Schools District: West Carrollton Early Childhood Center.

- Hamilton City Schools District: Fairwood Elementary.

DeWine first announced the Science of Reading Champions Award in 2025 as part of his ongoing efforts to highlight the effectiveness of the Science of Reading as the best method for teaching Ohio students to read.

During his 2026 State of the State address on Tuesday, DeWine announced several new strategies to strengthen the implementation of the Science of Reading into Ohio schools.

The ODE will create regional Science of Reading Instructional Implementation Teams to provide additional support to schools that need or request assistance using the Science of Reading to the fullest in their classrooms, DeWine said in the release.

The Department will also build upon its ReadOhio coaching program, adding 50 more state-level coaches, while expanding access to training and credentialing opportunities for district literacy coaches – helping to build a larger statewide pipeline of Science of Reading expertise.

“We’re proud of the work happening throughout the state to advance literacy achievement through the Science of Reading,” said ODE Director Dackin. “These schools recognized as Science of Reading Champions are the result of a precise and dedicated focus from educators, school leaders, and families. We applaud this group of schools and are encouraged by their growth in literacy because it means more students are strengthening their reading skills.”