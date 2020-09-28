5 things to know about coronavirus: Area cities to allow trick-or-treating, Dayton Flyers return to workouts

The Dayton Flyers have returned to their team workouts

The coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world March 12, cost the Dayton Flyers the entire postseason and kept the players and coaches separated for more than four months. The crisis affected the program again in August when one of the largest COVID-19 campus outbreaks in Ohio happened at the University of Dayton.

All 12 of the scholarship players arrived on campus the week of July 12 and spent the rest of the month and early August working on individual skills, strength and conditioning. That period lasted until students started moving back to campus in August.

Dayton area providers seek to attract patients with online scheduling

The major health care provider groups in the Dayton-area are hoping online scheduling will help draw in patients who are flocking toward convenience.

Kettering Physician Network just announced it has a new system that allows new primary care patients to schedule appointments directly with a provider on the Kettering Physician Network website.

Eviction protection assistance is available, but renters have to take action

Montgomery County residents who are financially struggling because of the coronavirus crisis also have a good shot at getting rental assistance, which is desperately needed since rent eventually will come due and many will be unable to pay without help, advocates say.

But unlike past eviction suspensions, residents must act to receive protection from removal by submitting a special form to their landlords that declares they meet eligibility criteria.