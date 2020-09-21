5 things to know about coronavirus: City of Dayton to distribute free masks starting today, pop up testing in Dayton tomorrow

Today is Monday, September 21 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Dayton will begin distributing free masks to families in need today
Up to 25 masks per household will be available, while supplies last, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays at Dayton recreation centers, according to a release from the city.
Residents must wear a mask and will have a temperature check when entering the facility. Also, residents must present a driver’s license or state identification card.
Pop-up testing will take place in Dayton tomorrow
Free coronavirus tests will be offered in Dayton on Tuesday, and appointments or doctor’s recommendation will not be required.
The test collection site is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
The state overall has reported significant expansion in testing in Ohio, with test counts climbing throughout the summer. The state reported 22,834 daily tests on Sept. 6, according to a preliminary count by the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio reported over 700 new cases yesterday
There have been 144,309 cases and 4,615 deaths reported from coronavirus in Ohio as of Sunday, September 20, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 762 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.
23 new hospitalizations were reported today, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 14,773. A total of five intensive care unit admissions were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,180. The state estimates that 122,671 people have recovered.
Ohio’s new COVID-19 dashboard shows 26 cases tied to local schools
Miami Valley public and private schools reported 26 student and staff cases of COVID-19 last week, but Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that doesn’t necessarily mean schools and students are doing anything wrong.
The Ohio Department of Health’s new school dashboard showed 156 student cases and 91 staff cases reported statewide from Sept. 7-13. That included 19 student cases and seven school staff cases in the Dayton area.
The Ohio Department of Health released Halloween guidance last Friday
Ohioans are urged to use caution and plan ahead for celebrating Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, has released Halloween guidance, which is designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The city of Urbana, as well as other communities in Champaign County, said they are having Beggar’s Night on Oct. 31.
“Personally, it wasn’t a hard decision to make,” Bill Bean, the mayor of Urbana said. “Now that the governor is going to come up with some guidelines, I would hope that the parents and the people handing out the candy follow the governor’s guidelines, but then on the other hand I had no problem in doing it.”