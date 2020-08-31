5 things to know about coronavirus: K-12 school case reporting, child care an issue as classes begin

Today is Monday, August 31 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio K-12 schools will be required to create a coronavirus reporting system
Ohio K-12 schools will be required to create a coronavirus reporting system to allow parents to report cases to the district, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Schools should report any student and staff cases to their health departments, which then will report the cases weekly to the Ohio Department of Health. Data will be shared each Wednesday on the state’s coronavirus website, the governor said during his Thursday briefing.
Child care is making online school tough for some families
Local schools’ late decisions to start the year online gave some families as little as two weeks to find a caregiver, leaving some working parents scrambling as many child care centers are already full.
A few school districts are offering special programs where otherwise idled staff will watch over a small number of students whose families couldn’t find or couldn’t afford child care. Other parents face tough situations.
Montgomery County is at a ’level 3′ alert
Montgomery County was the only county to move up to level 3 “red alert” status in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Clark County dropped down to level 2, Preble County remained at level 3 and the remainder of the Miami Valley stayed at level 2, Gov. Mike DeWine reported during his Thursday briefing on the coronavirus.