5 things to know about coronavirus: Ohio passes 100,000 cases, Gov. DeWine tests negative

Plans for sports are coming this week, DeWine says

More guidance about sports at the junior high, high school and college level will be announced next week, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The governor said that he has confidence in how schools are handling the pandemic, but that the concern lies with what students do once they leave the classroom and are out in public.

More large regional festivals are canceled

The 2020 season of the Ohio Renaissance Festival is canceled amid growing concerns about the coronavirus. Organizers said that those with season passes, memberships or single-day tickets can hold onto those until next year or request a refund.

Dayton Beer Week, Alefest and AleFeast are likewise canceled. Organizers said that these events would be postponed until next year, and they would announce plans as they develop for 2021.

Other festivals are changing how they operate

While many events are forced to cancel due to their pandemic and the nature of the events, other festivals are taking alternative routes. For example, Masquerage, which raises funds and awareness for Equitas Health through a night of music, dancing and costumes, is being held as a virtual interactive event. Meanwhile food festivals like the Germanfest Picnic, the Dayton Greek Festival, the Dayton Lebanese Festival and the Italian Fall Festa are changing to smaller-scale versions of their events, with a focus on food made by volunteers for carryout.