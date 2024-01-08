5 things to know about how Wright-Patt and Dayton region are promoted in Washington

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Michael Gessel has spent the last 20 years advocating for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other Dayton region federal installations as a lobbyist for the Dayton Development Coalition.

Gessel, the coalition’s vice president for federal government programs, spoke to this newspaper about his lobbying efforts and about how what happens in Congress impacts the region and the base, which has about 35,000 military and civilian employees.

ExploreDayton region lobbyist in Washington says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has strong support

Here are five key takeaways from that conversation.

1. The best way to get continued federal support for Wright-Patt and other regional priorities is for the region’s leaders and the community to work together with Ohio’s two U.S. senators and the local members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

2. The base and its missions could be impacted by the turmoil in Congress, including the threat of government shutdowns, budget cuts and continuing resolutions that keep funding at current levels rather than increasing funding.

3. The National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress in December authorized spending $19.5 million toward phase five planning and design of a new Air Force Life Cycle Management Center acquisition management complex at Wright-Patt, but it won’t happen unless the funding is appropriated in the as-yet-unapproved budget for the current fiscal year.

4. Gessel said Wright-Patt is well-known among decision-makers in Washington, D.C. and most of the talk he hears about the base is about possible expansion of missions or bringing in new missions.

ExploreSierra Nevada could more than double in size at Dayton airport if it wins bid

5. Other federal installations in the Dayton region include the Air National Guard Base in Springfield, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

ExploreDecade of development around Dayton airport brings jobs, revenue, traffic headaches

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreDecade of development around Dayton airport brings jobs, revenue, traffic headaches
ExploreCox Enterprises, a $22 billion company with holdings in a broad range of industries, started in Dayton in 1898
Explore‘Unbelievable and positive:’ Optimism abounds for the Dayton region of the future
ExploreConsumers: First they saved, then they spent and spent and spent some more
ExploreDocuments: Kettering health network played role in purchase, repair of Manchur mansion
In Other News
1
Ohio sees fewer workplace deaths, ranks on safer end nationally
2
Trampoline park coming to former Kettering Marc’s grocery store...
3
Connection with others, healthy habits are key for seasonal affective...
4
EquipmentShare breaks ground in growing Trotwood industrial park
5
Dayton Fire Department truck not damaged after vehicle hits hose, pole

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top