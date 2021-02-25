X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Side effects and vaccine supplies

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine received their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Photo courtesy Gov. Mike DeWine's office.
By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

1.5 million Ohioans have received the first dose of vaccine

The Ohio Department of Health reported that 1.5 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, accounting for 12.84% of the state’s population.

What side effects should I expect from the COVID-19 vaccine?

As more people receive the coronavirus vaccines, people are seeing mild side effects, with some people possibly needing to take a day off work following vaccination.

Miami County COVID-19 vaccine allotment unknown for next week

Miami County Public Health is delaying opening registration for vaccination appointments next week, as the department hasn’t received notice of how much of the vaccine it will receive.

U.S. regulators move closer to deciding on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In an analysis released Wednesday, U.S. regulators said Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19. The FDA’s independent advisers will debate soon whether to recommend the shot.

All COVID-19 vaccine providers in Clark County offering appointments next week

All nine of Clark County’s COVID-19 vaccine providers will schedule appointments next week for residents 65 and older or with qualifying health conditions.

