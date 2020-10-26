5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Students return to classrooms, Ohio reports 2,300+ new cases

Ohio breaks four-day streak of new coronavirus case record with 2,309 new cases Sunday

Ohio has once again broken the record for new cases reported in a day with 2,858 cases reported on Saturday, October 24, the Ohio Department of Health reported. This is the fourth day in a row that Ohio has posted a new highest number of cases reported. A total of 22 deaths were reported, bringing the total cases to 195,806 and deaths to 5,206. The average number of new cases for the past 21 day is 1,802.

Students are starting to return to the classroom amid the coronavirus case spike

Several of the area’s largest school districts are bringing kids back into classrooms as COVID-19 cases climb locally and statewide, prompting concerns from some parents that re-opening plans are premature.