5-year-old killed in Dayton shooting on Nicholas Road

The man was shot in the foot, according to the 911 call.

At least 12 gunshots were heard in the neighborhood that lined with two-story homes, according to a second 911 caller.

A social media post by South Dayton Pediatrics said employees there were grieving the loss of the young girl.

“Everyone at South Dayton Pediatrics is grieving the unimaginable loss... ... (her)precious life was tragically taken last night due to senseless gun violence,” the post said.

“... (her) bright smile and joyful spirit touched everyone who had the honor of knowing her. There are simply no words to express the pain and heartbreak we feel for her family and loved ones,” the post said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Dayton police.