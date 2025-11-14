51-year-old man dies after vehicle hits 2 pedestrians in Miami County

Matthew J. Brown, of Monroe Twp., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics transported a second pedestrian to the hospital. They have non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined a vehicle going south on Peters Road crossed into the northbound lane and hit the two pedestrians.

The pair was walking southbound in the northbound lane.

There is no evidence the driver was impaired, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.