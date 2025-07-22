59-year-old woman dies following shooting in Dayton

A 59-year-old woman who arrived at Miami Valley Hospital Monday night following a shooting has died.
Around 11:30 p.m., the woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
She succumbed to her injuries, according to police.
Officers have a possible location of the shooting, but are still investigating.
Dayton police homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
