59-year-old woman dies following shooting in Dayton

A 59-year-old woman who arrived at Miami Valley Hospital Monday night following a shooting has died.

Around 11:30 p.m., the woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

She succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

Officers have a possible location of the shooting, but are still investigating.

Dayton police homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

